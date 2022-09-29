The Sonder Bombs release new song “The Star”

Cleveland indie-punks The Sonder Bombs have released "The Star," their first new single since last year's very good Clothbound. It continues their push towards cleaner, poppier territory without abandoning the reasons people fell in love with them in the first place, and it's a great song. Check it out below.

The band also have some upcoming tour dates with Hunny, and those are listed below.

The Sonder Bombs -- 2022 Tour Dates

11/5 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

11/8 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

11/9 - Milwaukee, WI - Collective

11/10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird

all dates with Hunny