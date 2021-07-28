‘The Songs of Big Star’ on BV presale (password here); Chris Bell Big Star book in the shop

Tickets for "The Songs of Big Star" concert at St Ann & The Holy Trinity Church -- featuring Big Star drummer Jody Stephens and members of R.E.M., Yo La Tengo, The Posies, The dB's and more -- are on BrooklynVegan presale starting today noon and running through Thursday (7/29) at noon. Use password THIRTEEN.

If you miss our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 30 at noon.

You can read up on Big Star and the band's Chris Bell with journalist Rich Tupica's book, There Was a Light: The Cosmic History of Chris Bell and the Rise of Big Star, an oral history that features new and archival interviews with band members, family and friends as Mike Mills, Chris Stamey, Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen, 4AD founder Ivo Watts-Russell, Matthew Sweet, and more. You can pick that book up in the BV shop.

Also in our shop: a vinyl reissue of Big Star's classic #1 Record that was cut from the original analogue tapes.