The Soul Train Awards coming to The Apollo Theatre for first time ever

The Soul Train Awards began in 1987 and will, for the first time ever, be held this year at Harlem's world-famous Apollo Theater and broadcast on November 28 on BET. This year's awards will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Soul Train -- which premiered on Oct. 2, 1971 and ran through 2006 -- and its original host, the late Don Cornelius.

“Don Cornelius’ brilliant vision created a revolutionary show that became a cornerstone in American culture,” BET's Connie Orlando said in a statement. “Fifty years later, the Soul Train Awards continues to amplify his powerful message of love, peace and soul to a global audience. We are honored to be a part of the Soul Train legacy and partner with the national treasure that is the Apollo to celebrate Black excellence and culture.”

The Apollo's Kamilah Forbes added, “The Apollo has long been a center of Black cultural and creative innovation for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. It has provided a platform for Black artists at all stages of their careers, and a gathering place for audiences to express themselves freely. The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the Soul Train Awards, bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof. This is an occasion to celebrate, and we look forward to the incredible performances that will light up our stage during the Soul Train Awards."

The 33rd Soul Train Awards will air Sunday, November 28 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. The lineup has not been announced yet.