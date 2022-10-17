The Sound of Animals Fighting announce first EP in 15 years & 2023 tour

The Sound of Animals Fighting are back! The post-hardcore supergroup with Anthony Green, members of RX Bandits and more have announced the Apeshit EP, which will be their first new music in 15 years, as well as a rare tour for this January. The EP arrives December 16 via Born Losers Records, and the tour features support from Hail The Sun and Concrete Castles on all dates, plus additional support from Record Setter and Kitty, varying by date, and a DJ set from Wstdyth. They also play Anaheim's Kill Iconic Fest alongside The Fall of Troy, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, and more.

A limited amount of VIP packages are available now, which include an exclusive vinyl variant of Apeshit. Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday (10/18) and the general public on-sale begins Friday (10/21).

The tour hits NYC on January 21 at Webster Hall, and that's one of the ones with Kitty. All dates are listed below.

It's been an especially busy year for TSOAF vocalist Anthony Green, who's also gearing up for the debut album by his new supergroup L.S. Dunes (with members of Thursday, My Chemical Romance, and Coheed & Cambria), and who also put out the new solo album Boom. Done. and the new Circa Survive EP A Dream About Death. He's also opening the Thursday (playing Full Collapse) and Cursive (playing Domestica) tour this December.

TSOAF leader and co-vocalist Rich Balling also has the debut album by his hyperpop project Hospital Gown arriving in November, including appearances from members of Hail The Sun, Record Setter, and Kitty (and many others).

Stay tuned for the first single from the new EP. Meanwhile, watch a video from TSOAF's last tour:

The Sound of Animals Fighting loading...

Tracklist

1. APESHIT

2. WOLF

3. SHARON TATE, DESPITE EVERYTHING

4. DUCHE DAS

The Sound of Animals Fighting -- 20223 Tour Dates

2023-0106 | San Francisco, CA at The Regency^

2023-0107 | Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern^*

2023-0108 | Orange County, CA at House of Blues (Kill Iconic Fest)

2023-0110 | San Diego, CA at Observatory NP^*

2023-0111 | Tempe, AZ at Marquee^

2023-0113 | Dallas, TX at Studio @ The Factory^

2023-0114 | San Antonio, TX at Vibes Event Center^

2023-0116 | St. Louis, MO at Red Flag#

2023-0117 | Chicago, IL at Concord#

2023-0118 | Detroit, MI at Majestic#

2023-0120 | Worcester, MA at Palladium#

2023-0121 | New York, NY at Webster Hall#

2023-0122 | Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall#

all dates with Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ set from Wstdyth

^ - w/ Record Setter

# - w/ Kitty

* - w/ special guests TBA