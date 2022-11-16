The Sound of Animals Fighting share first new song in 14 years, “Apeshit”

Experimental post-hardcore supergroup The Sound of Animals Fighting (members of RX Bandits, Circa Survive, and more) have released their their first new song in 14 years, "Apeshit," the title track of their upcoming EP. With its fiery heavy prog riffs and Anthony Green breaking out his scream like he does on the new L.S. Dunes album, this sounds more like TSOAF's classic debut Tiger and the Duke than anything the band have released since then, but not in a way that feels like they're rehashing their early days. You can hear all of the evolution that these members have undergone separately and together coming through in this song too. It's a rager, and it's a real treat to be getting a new TSOAF song this impactful after a 14-year break with no music. Listen below. The EP arrives 12/16 via Born Losers Records.

TSOAF are also touring in 2023 with Hail the Sun and Concrete Castles on all dates, plus additional support from Record Setter and Kitty varying by date, and a DJ set from Wstdyth. The tour hits NYC on January 21 at Webster Hall, and that one's with Kitty. All dates are listed below.

TSOAF founder Rich Balling also releases his debut album as Hospital Gown this Friday (11/18) via Born Losers.

Apeshit Tracklist

1. APESHIT

2. WOLF

3. SHARON TATE, DESPITE EVERYTHING

4. DUCHE DAS

The Sound of Animals Fighting -- 20223 Tour Dates

2023-0106 | San Francisco, CA at The Regency^

2023-0107 | Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern^*

2023-0108 | Orange County, CA at House of Blues (Kill Iconic Fest)

2023-0110 | San Diego, CA at Observatory NP^*

2023-0111 | Tempe, AZ at Marquee^

2023-0113 | Dallas, TX at Studio @ The Factory^

2023-0114 | San Antonio, TX at Vibes Event Center^

2023-0116 | St. Louis, MO at Red Flag#

2023-0117 | Chicago, IL at Concord#

2023-0118 | Detroit, MI at Majestic#

2023-0120 | Worcester, MA at Palladium#

2023-0121 | New York, NY at Webster Hall#

2023-0122 | Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall#

all dates with Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ set from Wstdyth

^ - w/ Record Setter

# - w/ Kitty

* - w/ special guests TBA