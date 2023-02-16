The Soundtrack of Our Lives are reuniting for their first shows in over a decade

Swedish rock greats The Soundtrack of Our Lives called it quits in 2013, but have announced they're getting the band back together for a few summer shows and festival dates.

Those include Spain's Azkena Rock Festival in June, and Sweden's Way Out West fest and Norway's Øya fest in August. Let's hope they play more shows, including North America, as they did bother to sit down together and have new publicity photos made. Is it too much to ask for a new (double) album?

Check out some TSOOL classics below.