‘The Sparks Brothers’ documentary hits streaming services next week; L.A. concerts announced

Edgar Wright's terrific The Sparks Brothers documentary premiered in theaters a couple weeks ago and they've now announced that it will be available to rent via most streaming services (Amazon, AppleTV, VUDU, etc) and on-demand starting Friday, July 9. You can read our review of the film here and watch the trailer below.

Sparks will also be on tour in 2022, with UK and European dates in the spring. There is a North American tour to be revealed soon, but they've already got L.A. shows on the schedule: two nights at the Walt Disney Concert Hall on February 7 & February 8. The 2/8 show is sold out and tickets for the just-announced 2/7 show are on fan sale now, and go on sale to the general public on Friday. All dates are listed below.

There's also an official 4-LP, 42-track The Sparks Brothers soundtrack on the way.

Sparks' other movie of 2021, the Leos Carax-directed, much-anticipated rock opera Annette, makes its world premiere at Cannes next week, and will be out in the US in theaters (and streaming on Amazon Prime) in August. The soundtrack is out next week, though, and you can listen to its second single, "We Love Each Other So Much" (with vocals by stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard) below.

SPARKS - 2022 TOUR DATES

MON 7 FEBRUARY - Walt Disney Concert Hall Los Angeles (LA), CA, US

TUE 8 FEBRUARY - Walt Disney Concert Hall Los Angeles (LA), CA, US

SUN 10 APRIL - Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland

MON 11 APRIL - Limelight Belfast, UK

WED 13 APRIL - Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, UK

THU 14 APRIL - Albert Hall Manchester, UK

SAT 16 APRIL - De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill-On-Sea, UK

SUN 17 APRIL - The Roundhouse London, UK

TUE 19 APRIL - Casino de Paris Paris, France

THU 21 APRIL - Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

FRI 22 APRIL - Ancienne Belgique, AB Flex Brussels, Belgium

SUN 24 APRIL - Metropol Berlin, Germany

MON 25 APRIL - Mojo Club Hamburg, Germany

WED 27 APRIL - Rockefeller Oslo, Norway

FRI 29 APRIL - Annexet Stockholm, Sweden

SAT 30 APRIL - DR Koncerthuset Copenhagen, Denmark

TUE 3 MAY - Kulttuuritalo Helsinki, Finland

WED 4 MAY - Alexela Kontserdimaja Tallinn, Estonia

FRI 6 MAY - Hanzas Perons Riga, Latvia

SAT 7 MAY - Compensa Concert Hall Vilnius, Lithuania