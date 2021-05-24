The Spits announce 2021/2022 tour dates

The Spits released VI, last year, which was their first new album in nearly a decade. Now that the world is starting to get back to normal with more and more of us getting the COVID vaccine, the band have announced 2021 and 2021 tour dates.

In December, The Spits will play Austin, Houston, New Orleans and San Antonio ahead of Mexico City's MonkeyBee Festival. They'll be out for a more extensive tour starting January 20 in Tacoma, and 2022 dates include Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (Teragram Ballroom on 1/28), Long Beach, San Diego, Chicago, Columbus, Cleveland, Rochester, Brooklyn (Elsewhere on 2/16), Baltimore, Philly, Asbury Park (House of Independents on 2/19), Boston, Montreal, Toronto and Detroit. West Coast dates are with VR Sex and a few East Coast dates (including Brooklyn and Asbury Park) are with Night Birds.

Tickets for L.A., Brooklyn and Asbury Park shows -- and the whole tour -- go on sale Tuesday, May 25 at 10 AM local. All dates are listed, along with a stream of VI, below.

The Spits will also be in Memphis this September for Gonerfest.

THE SPITS - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

09/25: Memphis, TN - Goner Fest

12/09: Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas

12/10: Houston,TX - Secret Group

12/11: New Orleans, LA - Santos

12/15: San Antonio,TX - Paper Tiger

12/18: Mexico City, Mexico - MonkeyBee Festival

01/20: Tacoma, WA - Alma Mater #

01/21: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre #

01/22: Seattle, WA - Clock-Out Lounge #

01/23: Portland, OR - Dante's #

01/25: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop #

01/28: Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom #

01/29: Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar #

01/30: San Diego, CA - Casbah #

02/11: Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle

02/12: Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

02/13: Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

02/14: Rochester, NY - The Bug Jar

02/16: Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere !

02/17: Baltimore, MD - Ottobar !

02/18: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's !

02/19: Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents !

02/22: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

02/23: Montreal, QC - Bar Le 'Ritz' P.D.B.

02/25: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

02/26: Detroit, MI - Outer Limits

# - with VR SEX

! - with Night Birds