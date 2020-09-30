The Spits announce first album in 9 years, share 2 new songs

Garage punk greats The Spits are back with, VI, which is their first album in nine years. Clocking in at a breakneck 17 minutes, VI was written and recorded in various basements in and around Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, MI. "We’ve only been into an actual studio like three times," says the band's Sean Wood. "I don’t think we’ve had one record that was recorded all in one place, this may be the closest thing. And for these songs we’d record a couple tracks, step away and go back at it later – sometimes weeks later. You know, take our time."

The band have shared two songs off the album: The Damned-esque "Up All Night" and mutant ripper "Breakdown." Listen to those below.

VI will be out October 30 via The Spits' Thriftstore Records. Check out cover art and tracklist below.

The Spits - VI

01 - Up All Night

02 - Out Of Time

03 - Cop Kar

04 - Breakdown

05 - Creep

06 - Broken Glass

07 - Lose My Mind

08 - It’s Over

09 - They

10 - Wurms