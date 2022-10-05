The Starting Line announce December shows with Mae and Webbed Wing

Emo-pop vets The Starting Line's shows are few and far between these days, so it's good news that they've just announced some more, including their first NYC show in five years. The new dates go down in December, and they're with fellow emo-pop vets Mae, as well as Superheaven offshoot Webbed Wing. Those happen at Silver Spring's Fillmore on December 16 and NYC's Palladium Times Square on December 17. Tickets are on presale now and the general public on-sale begins Friday (10/7) at 10 AM.

The Starting Line also play all three days of When We Were Young later this month, followed by an Anaheim show with the back-in-action Armor For Sleep.

Webbed Wing also just put out a new song and they're beginning a short tour with Taking Meds and Prize Horse this week, including Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on Friday (10/7).

Read about The Starting Line's debut album Say It Like You Mean It in our list of the best emo & post-hardcore albums of 2002.

The Starting Line -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/22 When We Were Young Las Vegas, NV

10/23 When We Were Young Las Vegas, NV

10/29 When We Were Young Las Vegas, NV

10/30 House of Blues Anaheim, CA w/ Armor For Sleep

12/16 The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD w/ Mae, Webbed Wing

12/17 Palladium Times Square New York, NY w/ Mae, Webbed Wing