The Starting Line playing holiday shows with The Movielife & Queen of Jeans

The Starting Line have announced Northeast holiday shows with support coming from their old Drive-Thru labelmates The Movielife and a great newer band: Philly’s folky indie rockers Queen of Jeans. There are two dates: Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall on December 17, and Sayreville, NJ the next night at Starland Ballroom on December 18. Tickets to both shows are on sale now.

The Starting Line last released their Will Yip-produced Anyways EP in 2016, which was their first new music since 2007's Direction.

--

15 '80s Punk Albums That Shaped the '90s/'00s Pop Punk Boom