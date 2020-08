Counter Intuitive Records is releasing a covers album of Prince Daddy & the Hyena's 2019 album Cosmic Thrill Seekers called Christmas Thrill Seekers, and so far they've released Starting Line frontman Kenny Vasoli's take on "I Lost My Life" and Strange Ranger's take on "Lauren." Kenny does his as a tender acoustic cover, while Strange Ranger turn "Lauren" into psychedelic chillwave. Listen below.