The State announce “Breakin’ Hearts & Dippin’ Balls” 30th anniversary “tour”

Sketch comedy troupe The State are reuniting in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their '90s MTV sketch series. It's unclear whether all of The State are involved, but the promo video and art for the tour specifically names David Wain, Ken Marino, Michael Ian Black, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon, Joe Lo Truglio, Kevin Allison, and Michael Patrick Jann. The three other members are Michael Showalter, Robert Ben Garant, and Todd Holoubek.

The "Breakin' Hearts & Dippin' Balls Tour" is currently "one night only" at Denver's Paramount Theatre on August 30 but that promo videos notes if it "goes great it's gonna be fucking everywhere!" Their site also calls the show the tour "kickoff." The presale for that show starts today (Wednesday, July 12) at 10 AM Mountain (noon Eastern) with the password STATE.

The State originally ran on MTV in 1994 and 1995 and was then picked up by CBS for a special that aired in October 1995. The members went on to create a bunch of other stuff, including Wet Hot American Summer, Reno 911, Viva Variety, and Stella.

White we wait for more tour dates to be announced, David Wain and Ken Marino are touring with their Middle Aged Dad Jam Band.

The State reunited during pandemic lockdown for a quarantine streaming event.