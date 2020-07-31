The Stooges share “Fun House” from Third Man live LP of original lineup’s final show

The Stooges' final show with their original lineup -- August 8, 1970 at Michigan's Goose Lake Festival, right before the release of Fun House -- is being released as a live album by Third Man on August 7 to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary. They've just shared the version of "Fun House," in all its wild, blown-out glory, and you can listen to that below.

Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970 was sourced from the original soundboard recordings, restored by Vance Powell (The White Stripes, Chris Stapleton) and mastered by Bill Skibbe at Third Man Mastering, and the album features liner notes by Jaan Uhelzski (Creem Magazine). Preorders are available now.