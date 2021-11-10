The Story So Far announce tour with Joyce Manor, Mom Jeans & Microwave

Modern-day pop punk giants The Story So Far have announced a 2022 headlining tour with support from three great, slightly more indie-leaning punk bands: Joyce Manor, Mom Jeans, and Microwave.

The tour kicks off in Salt Lake City on 4/12 and ends on the West Coast about a month later (including a show at LA's Shrine Outdoors on 5/7), and it hits NYC on April 22 at Terminal 5. Tickets for the T5 show go on sale Friday (11/12) at noon with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Joyce Manor recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut with dedicated live shows and a remixed/remastered reissue.

Mom Jeans have a new album called Sweet Tooth on the way (get it on limited edition blue vinyl).