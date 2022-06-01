The Story So Far offshoot No Pressure drop debut album (stream it)

The Story So Far have been touring this year, but it's been four years since they released new music, and in that time, members have been busy with side projects. One of those side projects is frontman Parker Cannon's band No Pressure, which also features Light Years' Pat Kennedy and Regulate's Harry Corrigan, and they just dropped their self-titled debut album on Triple B Records, following their 2020 debut EP and their 2021 singles "Bed of Nails" and "Can't Forget." Like the earlier releases, this is straight-up, no-nonsense pop punk, with all the circle-pit-inducing rhythms and sugar-rush melodies but not an ounce of overproduction. TSSF's last album found them offering up some pretty appealing genre-blurring experiments, but if you want Parker at his (pop) punkiest, do not sleep on No Pressure. Stream the full LP below.

We're also stoked to be teaming up with No Pressure and Triple B Records on an exclusive “clear with violet, orange and green splatter” splatter vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 200 copies. Order yours now while they last! They look like this:

Update: sold out!

