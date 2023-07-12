The Streets announce new album and film, share “Troubled Waters”

Mike Skinner has announced The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light, his first full-length studio album as The Streets in 12 years, that will be out October 20 via 679 Recordings/Warner Music UK Ltd.. His last, Computers and Blues, was billed at the time as the "final" The Streets album. Skinner produced the album, which features contributions from Kevin Mark Trail, Robert Harvey, and Teef.

He has also made a feature film companion piece with the same title that he wrote, directed, stars in, edited and produced himself, described as "a tripped out noir murder mystery based in London’s clubland." The film will be out later this year.

"It has been seven long years working on this film and album," says Skinner. "It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and after dipping my toe in with some shorts and music videos, I felt I was ready. I tried to go the traditional route for a bit, but it’s always served me better to follow my instincts and just get on with it myself, so I've directed it, acted in it, edited, sound mixed, funded, produced it all as well as written it. The album doesn’t exist without it. Ultimately it’s all the fruits of a decade on the DJ circuit, watching people in clubs and back rooms, testing out beats and basslines to see what connected - and putting it all together into The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light."

The first single from the album is "Troubled Waters," which features Kevin Mark Trail and Skinner's signature minimal production and narrative lyrical flair. You can watch the video below.

The Streets also have a UK tour this fall and those dates are below.

The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light:

1. Too Much Yayo

2. Money Isn’t Everything

3. Walk Of Shame

4. Something To Hide

5. Shake Hands With Shadows

6. Not A Good Idea

7. Bright Sunny Day

8. The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light

9. Funny Dream

10. Gonna Hurt When This Is Over

11. Kick The Can

12. Each Day Gives

13. Someone Else’s Tune

14. Troubled Waters

15. Good Old Daze

THE STREETS - 2023 TOUR DATES

26th Oct - Nottingham @ Rock City

27th Oct - Manchester @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

28th Oct - Sheffield @ O2 Academy

2nd Nov - Glasgow @ O2 Academy

3rd Nov - Newcastle @ O2 City Hall

4th Nov - Leeds @ O2 Academy

9th Nov - Liverpool @ The Mountford Hall

10th Nov - Birmingham @ O2 Academy

13th Nov - Norwich @ The Nick Rayns LCR

14th Nov - Bournemouth @ O2 Academy

16th Nov - London @ Alexandra Palace