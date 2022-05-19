The Strokes announce Chicago club show benefiting Democratic Congressional candidate

The Strokes played an NYC club show last year to fundraise for Democratic mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, and they'll support another political figure, Democratic candidate for Congress in IL-07 Kina Collins, with an intimate Chicago show. It happens at The Metro on May 30, and it'll be the band's first time playing the venue in 20 years. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM CST.

"Kina Collins has lived the challenges on the ground in IL-7 and she’s exactly the kind of non-corporate, good-hearted, progressive-minded leader the world needs in these corrupt times,” Julian Casablancas says. “In a system dominated by super-pacs and profit-fueled political machines, Kina is rejecting all that, and choosing to fight for people's actual needs and desires."

"We are so excited to have The Strokes coming to Chicago to help our campaign reach a new level of momentum in the final stretch before election day on June 28th," Kina says. "Julian and I sat down recently, and he talked all about his passion for electing progressive working class leaders and transforming our Government. The Strokes are a huge band for so many voters in IL-7 and the Chicago area, and I really can’t wait to rally our supporters together and register some new voters."

The Strokes also have shows supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers coming up, as well as festival dates including Boston Calling and This Ain't No Picnic. See all of their upcoming dates below.

THE STROKES: 2022 TOUR

May 19 Foro Sol Mexico, Mexico

May 21 Corona Capital Guadalajara 2022 Guadalajara, Mexico

May 28 Boston Calling Festival 2022 Allston, United States

May 30 Metro Chicago, United States

Jun 03 Primavera Sound 2022 Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain

Jun 08 Rosendal Garden 2022 Stockholm, Sweden

Jun 10 Primavera Sound 2022 Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain

Jun 11 Best Kept Secret 2022 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Jun 12 Tempelhof Sounds 2022 Berlin, Germany

Jul 02 Roskilde Festival Roskilde, Denmark

Jul 06 Nos Alive Oeiras, Portugal

Jul 08 Lytham Festival 2022 Kirkham, United Kingdom

Jul 09 TRNSMT Festival 2022 Glasgow, United Kingdom

Jul 22 Splendour in the Grass 2022 Yelgun, Australia

Jul 26 John Cain Arena Melbourne, Australia

Jul 28 The Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, Australia

Jul 29 The Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, Australia

Aug 03 T-Mobile Park Seattle, United States #

Aug 06 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, United States #

Aug 10 Truist Park Atlanta, United States #

Aug 12 Nissan Stadium Nashville, United States #

Aug 14 Comerica Park Detroit, United States #

Aug 17 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, United States #

Aug 19 Soldier Field Chicago, United States #

Aug 21 Rogers Centre Toronto, Canada #

Aug 27 This Ain't No Picnic 2022 Pasadena, United States

Aug 30 Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, United States #

Sep 01 Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, United States #

Sep 03 Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, United States #

Sep 08 Nationals Park Washington, United States #

Sep 15 Camping World Stadium Orlando, United States #

Sep 18 Globe Life Field Arlington, United States #

# - supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers