The Strokes announce New Year’s Eve show with IDLES & Hinds at Barclays Center (BV Presale)

The Strokes' last NYC show was their fundraiser for mayoral candidate Maya Wiley at Irving Plaza in June, but the one before that was their New Years Eve show ringing in 2020 at Barclays Center. They'll return to Brooklyn to do it again at the same venue, on Friday, December 31 at Barclays Center. This time they'll be joined by IDLES, who just headlined two nights at Terminal 5, and Hinds (who also opened their last Barclays show).

Tickets go on sale Friday 10/29 at 10 AM ET, and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan Presale, starting Thursday 10/28 at 10 AM. Check back here on Thursday morning for the presale password.

In addition to their Brooklyn show, The Strokes have some headlining dates coming up, as well as shows supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022. See all of their upcoming dates, and pictures from their 12/31/2019 Barclays show, below.

THE STROKES: 2021-2022 TOUR

October 27 The Forum Los Angeles, CA

October 29 Outside Lands San Francisco, CA

December 31 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

May 21 Corona Capital Guadalajara, Mexico

June 3 Primavera Sound Sant Adrià de Besòs, Spain

June 10 Primavera Sound Sant Adria de Besos, Spain

June 12 Tempelhof Sounds Berlin, Germany

July 6 NOS Alive Lisbon, Portugal

July 8 Lytham Festival Lytham, U.K.

July 9 TRNSMT Glasgow, Scotland

July 22 Splendour in the Grass Yelgun, Australia

August 3 T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA*

August 6 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV*

August 10 Suntrust Park Atlanta, GA*

August 12 Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN*

August 14 Comerica Park Detroit, MI*

August 17 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ*

August 19 Soldier Field Chicago, IL*

August 21 Rogers Centre Toronto, ON*

August 30 Hard Rock Stadium Miami, FL*

September 1 Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC*

September 3 Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA*

September 8 Nationals Park Washington, D.C.*

September 15 Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL*

September 18 Globe Life Field Arlington, TX*

*with Red Hot Chili Peppers