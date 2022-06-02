The Strokes cancel Primavera Sound set due to Covid case in band

The Strokes were recently forced to cancel their Boston Calling set scheduled for Saturday (5/28) and postpone their Chicago club show scheduled for Monday (5/30) because of a positive Covid case in the band. They've now announced that their Primavera Sound set, which was to happen on Friday night (6/3), is now off, too. "Due to the ongoing Covid situation which we've had to cancel two shows already, we tried - but unfortunately need to cancel tomorrow night's set at Primavera Sound," a message on their Instagram story reads. "The band is commited to returning full force in Stockholm and playing next weekend in Barcelona. We deeply apologize."

"We have tried everything," Primavera Sound write on Twitter. "We wanted The Strokes to be at Primavera Sound Barcelona - Sant Adria this weekend, but you can't always get what you want. Since we heard about the cancellation of the band's concert in Boston on the 28th May, we have been in contact with the band to see how we at the festival could help to make their concert happen. In fact, the band is already in Barcelona, with the exception of one of its members, who can't travel due to health reasons." Read the festival's statement in full below.

Caribou will be performing in The Strokes' slot at Primavera on Friday night, with Mogwai joining the lineup in Caribou's slot.

Bikini Kill also recently cancelled their Primavera Sound set, and European tour, because a band member tested positive for Covid.

Meanwhile, The Strokes' show at The Metro, a benefit for Democratic candidate for Congress in IL-07 Kina Collins, has been rescheduled for Friday, June 3.