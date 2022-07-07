The Strokes covered Clairo’s “Sofia” at NOS Alive after she cancelled her set (watch)

The Strokes have been playing festivals in Europe and the UK -- including a recent Roskilde set that Julien Casablancas responded to criticism of -- and on Wednesday night (7/6) they headlined Portugal's NOS Alive. Their setlist (which you can see in full below) included an autotune-filled, jammed-out rendition of Clairo's Immunity track "Sofia;" watch fan-taken video below. Clairo, who was scheduled to perform at the festival, was forced to cancel her set because of a flight cancellation. "Once we found another flight, we couldn't find any transportation to get us to the airport," she wrote in her Instagram stories. "It's been a whirlwind of a tour. Hope you guys understand & i'm truly sorry. AGAIN."

Last month, Tame Impala covered The Strokes' "Last Nite" at Primavera Sound when The Strokes had to cancel their set because of a positive Covid case in the band.

SETLIST: THE STROKES @ NOS ALIVE, 7/6/2022

Is This It

The Adults Are Talking

New York City Cops

Automatic Stop

Bad Decisions

Hard to Explain

Sofia (Clairo)

I Can't Win

Under Cover of Darkness

Threat of Joy

Reptilia

Someday

What Ever Happened?

Encore:

You Only Live Once

Selfless

Juicebox