The Strokes face off against robot baseball players in “The Adults Are Talking” video

The Strokes just unveiled the new music video for their song "The Adults Are Talking," a stand-out track off their first record in nearly seven years, The New Abnormal.

The video is directed by Roman Coppola who made some of the band's earlier videos, including "Last Nite" and "Someday," as well as videos for bands such as Phoenix, Daft Punk, and Fatboy Slim. In it, The Strokes find themselves playing baseball against a team of superhuman robots. The odds seem against them, can The Strokes pull out a miracle? Watch below.

In other news, The Strokes just got their very first Grammy nomination, with The New Abnormal being in the running for Best Rock Album.