The Strokes, Lil Baby, Beck & more played Brooklyn Steel last night

The Strokes, Lil Baby, Beck, Chris Rock, Aziz Ansari, and Questlove all performed at Brooklyn Steel on Wednesday night (11/3) for a "Warehouse Party" put on by NFT collective Bored Ape Yacht Club. The members-only affair was part of their "Ape Fest 2021" crypto-festival that's running in NYC through Saturday and has also included an "immersive gallery experience," yacht party, and merch pop-up. The description for Wednesday's event read:

Verified Bored Apes and Mutants Only (and their +1s, and some nice people from our sponsors)

Capacity: 2,000

If you're only going to make it to one event at APE FEST, we suggest you make this it. We're bringing the swamp to Brooklyn Steel and turning the warehouse into the BAYC for one night only. Open bar serving Fernet and Coke, potent serums, and some of Curtis' other favorites. Hawaiian BBQ.

The musical acts are hype but Gordon won't let us say who.

The Strokes, who will be back in NYC on New Year's Eve for a show at Barclays Center with IDLES and Hinds, played an 11-song set, and you can see the full setlist below, along with a few pictures and videos from the whole event.

Setlist: The Strokes @ Brooklyn Steel, 11/3/2021

Automatic Stop

The Adults Are Talking

Hard to Explain

Someday

Bad Decisions

Reptilia

You Only Live Once

Juicebox

At The Door

Take It or Leave It

Last Nite