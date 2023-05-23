The Strokes’ Nikolai Fraiture going to court against NYC neighbor over garden

The Strokes bassist Nikolai Fraiture and his wife are going to court against their neighbors over rights to a garden behind their NYC property, The New York Post reports. Real estate executive Toby Dodd of Cushman & Wakefield became neighbors with Fraiture in 2019, when Fraiture bought the ground floor unit and basement at 44 King St. Dodd had already purchased the building's garden and a small ground-floor room for $300,000, according to court documents, but Fraiture claimed the units had been illegally combined in a 2021 lawsuit. The Dodds filed a lawsuit of their own against the Fraitures last week. Here are the units in question as shown in court documents:

"The Fraitures’ motivation is simple: the Dodds have exclusive rights over the building’s garden and the Fraitures want it for themselves," Dodd says in court papers. "The Dodds have never wavered on their unwillingness to part with the Garden... Rather than accept that reality, the Fraitures launched a still-ongoing scheme to force the Dodds out of 44 King and take the Garden for themselves."

"Based upon everything I have seen to date, I believe that the Dodds’ claim of ownership is, at best, questionable,” Fraitures' attorney Bradley Silverbush said.

A court appearance over the conflict is scheduled for next month.

The Strokes have tour dates through August, including a hometown NYC show with Angel Olsen on August 19 at Forest Hills Stadium.