The Strokes playing Forest Hills Stadium with Angel Olsen & more (BV presale)

The Strokes have announced a big hometown show happening at Queens' Forest Hills Stadium on August 19 featuring Very Special Guest Angel Olsen, plus comedian Seaton Smith and Promiseland (aka Johann Rashid). You can get tickets early for that show with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, April 13 from 11 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14 at 10 AM.

That's the only new date for The Strokes, but they'll be playing festivals this summer, including the Kilby Block Party, Fuji Rock, All Points East and more. All dates are listed below.

Albert Hammond Jr will release a new album and tour this year, and Julian Casablancas' other band, The Voidz, just announced a San Francisco residency.

The Strokes - 2023 Tour Dates

APR 14 JMA Wireless Dome Syracuse, NY

May 12 - May 14 Kilby Block Party 2023 Salt Lake City, UT

MAY 14 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ

MAY 17 Alamodome San Antonio, TX

MAY 25 Minute Maid Park Houston, TX

Jul 21 - Jul 23 Good Vibes Festival 2023 Sepang, Malaysia

Jul 21 - Jul 23 We The Fest 2023 Kota Jakarta Pusat, Indonesia

Jul 28 - Jul 30 Fuji Rock Festival 2023 Yuzawa, Japan

Aug 19 Forest Hills Stadium w/

AUG 25 All Points East London, United Kingdom

AUG 27 Rock en Seine 2023 Paris, France

Aug 31 - Sep 02 Cala Mijas 2023 Málaga, Spain