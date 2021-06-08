The Strokes playing Maya Wiley fundraiser at Irving Plaza this weekend

Last month, The Strokes played an acoustic virtual fundraiser for Democratic candidate Maya Wiley's NYC mayoral campaign. Now that venues are allowed to open at full capacity in NY to vaccinated people, they've announced an in-person fundraiser for Maya, on Saturday, June 12 at Irving Plaza. It'll be the first show the newly rennovated venue hosts, and you'll need to prove your vaccination status to attend. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 9 at 12 PM.

The event page reads:

Join The Strokes & Friends for the first fully vaxxed, full capacity indoor concert in NYC benefitting the Maya Wiley for Mayor campaign! All proceeds go to the fight to elect the first woman mayor of NYC on June 22nd. All ticket purchasers must be over 18 years of age and a citizen of the United States (or a lawfully admitted permanent resident). All attendees are required to verify their vaccination status at the door or be denied entry. Purchase limit is 2 tickets.

"Maya Wiley is the most grateful, gracious, and kind-hearted bad-ass I’ve ever witnessed," Julian Casablancas says. "The more I know her, the more I know that she is absolutely the best choice to be NYC’s next mayor. This feels like a once in a lifetime opportunity to help elevate an incredible person to a position of power where they can protect the public — instead of the usual — managing their exploitation. She is the only leading candidate without a PAC, so it’s a privilege to use art to support a non-corporate candidate fighting against difficult odds. She is a benevolent warrior; at City Hall she got the cop who killed Eric Garner fired. We need to elect trustworthy people so when hard decisions need to be made behind closed doors, we know the people of NYC will be protected and in the best hands possible."

"I cannot even begin to describe my excitement for this concert," Maya Wiley says. "I am so thankful to The Strokes for their support for my campaign and my vision for this city and for their commitment to making this event happen safely and successfully. This concert — the first full-capacity show in over a year — is proof that New York City is on the road to recovery and I’m thrilled to be kicking off this important and joyful milestone for our city. I’m so thankful to Julian and the band for their commitment to ensuring a better future for our city and cannot wait for Saturday night."

The Strokes' last NYC show was at Barclays Center on December 31, 2019, so this is also a chance to see them in a much smaller venue than usual.