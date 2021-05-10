The Strokes playing virtual fundraiser for NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley

The NYC mayoral primary elections happen in just over a month, on June 22, and one Democratic candidate, civil-rights activist, lawyer, New School professor, and MSNBC pundit Maya Wiley, is getting some musical assistance in her campaign efforts. The Strokes will perform and speak at a virtual fundraiser for her campaign, happening on Zoom on Saturday, May 15 at 7 PM ET. A donation of $10 or more will get you access.

Former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire recently got the endorsement of Jay-Z, Nas, and Diddy, while current frontrunner and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang introduced Dave Chappelle at The Stand last month. Vampire Weekend, meanwhile, performed at a Bernie Sanders rally last year.