The Strokes postpone Brooklyn NYE show w/ IDLES & Hinds

Another New Year's Eve show has been postponed amid the Omicron surge. The Strokes' planned NYE bash at Barclays Center with IDLES and Hinds is the latest to be pushed back. A message from the band reads:

How can we put this....

We're postponing the show.

We were so excited to be performing for everyone in Brooklyn this New Year's Eve, but the Omicron variant has thwarted our plans. We’ve made the decision to postpone our show at Barclays Center.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date & details regarding refunds will be offered when the new date is announced.

We want everyone to stay safe and healthy and we look forward to celebrating the new year with all of you... just a bit later than originally planned.