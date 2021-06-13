The Strokes reopened Irving Plaza w/ John Mulaney, Maya Wiley, AOC & Dev Hynes (pics, video, setlist)

Live music is officially back in NYC: The Strokes heralded its return, playing the first show at Irving Plaza on Saturday night (6/12) since the venue shut down for renovations pre-COVID, in 2019. The show, a very small one for the band (who headlined Barclays Center the last time they played NYC), was a benefit for Democratic NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, who Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also recently endorsed. AOC was also in the house for Saturday night's show, both joining Maya on stage and dancing in the balcony (as you can see in the videos below).

Also on hand Saturday night was John Mulaney, taking a break from the run of City Winery shows he's been doing to warm the crowd up for The Strokes. Not that they needed much warming up: as you can see in the videos below, the (fully vaccinated) crowd was clearly hyped to be seeing live music again.

Steve Shiltz of Longwave filled in for guitarist Nick Valensi, who couldn't make the show. Nick wrote, "Sending love and support to Maya Wiley and my brothers in The Strokes! I wish I could be there tonight. Sorry I couldn't make it. And shout out to Steve Shiltz for covering for me! Hope everyone has fun and Maya wins."

Also joining the band was Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, who came out to sing on "One Way Trigger."

Check out pictures, videos, and the setlist from Saturday night's show below.

Setlist: The Strokes @ Irving Plaza, 6/12/2021 (via)

Juicebox

Someday

The Adults Are Talking

One Way Trigger (w/ Blood Orange)

You Only Live Once

Hard to Explain

Ize of the World

The Modern Age

12:51

Is This It

Bad Decisions

Take It or Leave It

Encore:

Automatic Stop

Last Nite

Ode to the Mets

Reptilia