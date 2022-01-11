The Strokes reschedule Brooklyn NYE show, Mac DeMarco replaces IDLES

The Strokes were forced to postpone their Brooklyn New Year's Eve show at Barclays Center because of the Omicron surge. They've now rescheduled the show for April 6 at Barclays Center. Tickets are on sale now, and they write, "All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. If you cannot make the new date you have until February 10, 2022 to request a refund. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. Look out for an email from SeatGeek with instructions and contact information."

IDLES and Hinds were originally set to open the New Year's Eve show, but IDLES have dropped off, and Mac DeMarco, who also opened for them the last time they played Barclays on New Year's Eve, will now open instead, along with Hinds.

The Strokes are also playing Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile, and Brasil in March, as well as dates in Colombia, Mexico, Europe, the UK, and Australia through July. Starting in August, they have a run of shows supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers, and they also headline CA's This Ain't No Picnic fest. See all dates below.

THE STROKES: 2022 TOUR

Mar 19 Lollapalooza Argentina 2022 San Isidro, Argentina

Mar 20 Lollapalooza Chile 2022 Santiago, Chile

Mar 25 Lollapalooza Brasil 2022 São Paulo, Brazil

Mar 27 Festival Estereo Picnic 2022 Sopo, Colombia

Apr 02 Tecate Pal Norte 2022 Monterrey, Mexico

Apr 06 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

May 21 Corona Capital Guadalajara 2022 Guadalajara, Mexico

Jun 03 Primavera Sound 2022 Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain

Jun 08 Rosendal Garden 2022 Stockholm, Sweden

Jun 10 Primavera Sound 2022 Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain

Jun 11 Best Kept Secret 2022 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Jun 12 Tempelhof Sounds 2022 Berlin, Germany

Jul 06 NOS Alive 2022 Lisbon, Portugal

Jul 08 Lytham Festival 2022 Whitworth, United Kingdom

Jul 08 TRNSMT Festival 2022 Glasgow, United Kingdom

Jul 22 Splendour in the Grass 2022 Yelgun, Australia

Jul 26 John Cain Arena East Melbourne, Australia

Jul 28 The Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, Australia

Jul 29 The Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, Australia

Aug 03 T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA

Aug 06 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

Aug 10 SunTrust Park Atlanta, GA

Aug 12 Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN

Aug 14 Comerica Park Detroit, MI

Aug 17 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Aug 19 Soldier Field Chicago, IL

Aug 21 Rogers Centre Toronto, Canada

Aug 27 This Ain't No Picnic 2022 Pasadena, CA

Aug 30 Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL

Sep 01 Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC

Sep 03 Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA

Sep 08 Nationals Park Washington, DC

Sep 15 Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL

Sep 18 Globe Life Field Arlington, TX