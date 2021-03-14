The Strokes win Grammy for Best Rock Album

The Strokes have taken home the Best Rock Album Grammy for The New Abnormal, beating out Fontaines DC, Michael Kiwanuka, Grace Potter, and Sturgill Simson. Their acceptance speech began with some technical difficulties, and the band weren't even sure who won at first, but they erupted into cheers and sprayed a beer once they did. "I feel like we could've won based on the [album] name alone," Julian joked. It was the band's first ever time winning a Grammy, and also their first time even being nominated. Watch their acceptance speech below.