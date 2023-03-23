The Suicide File add NYC reunion show before Bane show & Indecision fest

Boston aughts-era hardcore vets The Suicide File last reunited in 2015, and they recently revealed that they're coming back once again, with upcoming appearances scheduled for the Bane reunion show in Boston and Indecision Records' 30th anniversary festival in Garden Grove. Now they've added a headlining NYC show happening one day before the Bane gig at TV Eye (6/16) with Wreckage, Never Again, and Come Mierda. Tickets are on sale now. It's their first NYC show in 10 years.

Read about The Suicide File's 2005 comp Some Mistakes You Never Stop Paying For in our list of 20 essential melodic hardcore albums from the 2000s and watch a video from their previous reunion below.