The Suicide Machines announce NYC & Boston with Bad Cop/Bad Cop & Homeless Gospel Choir

Detroit ska-punk heroes The Suicide Machines are gearing up for some shows this year, including newly-announced headlining gigs in Boston and NYC with support from Bad Cop/Bad Cop and The Homeless Gospel Choir. Those happen August 31 at Crystal Ballroom in Boston and September 1 at Gramercy Theatre in NYC, and they're The Suicide Machines' first headlining shows in the area in years. Tickets go on sale Friday (3/31) at 10 AM with presales starting today (3/29).

The Suicide Machines also play Florida's Hurricane Party festival, Camp Punksylvania, Supernova Ska Fest, at least one of the dates of NOFX's final tour, and more. All dates are listed below.

The Suicide Machines made a huge comeback with their 2020 reunion album Revolution Spring, and they kept that going last year with their split LP with Coquettish. Vocalist J. Navarro guests on the new Omnigone single, and we just caught J and his band the Traitors at the Bad Time Records SXSW showcase, where the Traitors played their own set and J also joined Kill Lincoln for a cover of The Suicide Machines' ska-punk version of Minor Threat's "I Don't Wanna Hear It."

The Suicide Machines -- 2023 Tour Dates

27 May 2023 in Sanford, FL @ Hurricane Party Music Festival

25 Jun 2023 in Thornville, OH @ Legend Valley w/ NOFX

23 Jul 2023 in Tacoma, WA @ LeMay - America's Car Museum

31 Aug 2023 in Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom*

1 Sep 2023 in New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre*

2 Sep 2023 in Scranton, PA @ Camp Punksylvania 2023

15 Sep 2023 in Monroe, VA @ Supernova International Ska Festival

* - w/ Bad Cop/Bad Cop, The Homeless Gospel Choir