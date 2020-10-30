The Suicide Machines doing ‘Devil’s Night Spooktacular’ livestream tonight

Ska-punk greats The Suicide Machines returned this year with their first album in 15 years, Revolution Spring (Fat Wreck Chords), and it's not just a good comeback but one of the best punk albums of the year so far in any punk subgenre. They obviously haven't been able to do live shows in support of it, but they're doing a livestream tonight (10/30) at 9 PM with about an hour-long show. They say:

[Cue scary vampire voice] Greetings, ghouls, goblins, and ghosts! We are electrified with fiendish delight to bring to you what may very likely be our only “live” undead offering for the remainder of this wretched year of our lord satan, 2020!!! Premiering Friday, October 30th at 9:00PM on https://bit.ly/SuicideManchinesYouTube, we bring to you The Suicide Machines DEVIL’S NIGHT SPOOKTACULAR!!! One hour(ish) of horrid tunes that will have you gouging your eyes and ears out in NO TIME... MWA-AH-AH!!! But no, really - we made a show for you all, and it was really fun to put together, and we really think everyone is going to dig it. It’s going to be free, but only for a limited time. Be sure to catch it this weekend... before it vanishes like a vampire at dawn...

Tune in to their YouTube at 9 PM and watch the trailer video:

--

More Halloween livestreams in our guide to this weekend's spooky virtual concerts.

--