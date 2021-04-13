The Sultan Room hosting rooftop concert series w/ Garcia Peoples, Mirah, more

With more and more people getting COVID vaccines, live music is slowly starting to return to NYC, including at Bushwick music venue The Sultan Room (and connecting restaurant The Turk's Inn), which has begun to reopen. They've announced two new event series, both taking place outdoors on their roof. The first, "Sultan Room Under the Stars," features shows from Mirah (June 30), Daddy Long Legs (June 2), Rubblebucket co-founder Tōth (May 12 and May 19), Ron Gallo (May 5), Native Sun (April 21), Garcia Peoples (June 23), and more. Most dates have early and late shows, and you can see the lineup so far below.

The second rooftop series, "Sultan Sundays," is day parties that happens on Sunday afternoons starting at 3 PM, featuring local DJs and party promoters. They're also hosting events inside the venue, including drag shows and comedy, and they've opened a new street cafe, where they'll hold smaller events like trivia and markets. Find their current schedule in full on their site.

As for what COVID restrictions to expect, The Sultan Room writes, "For all shows, we will be practicing the utmost health and safety guidelines provided by the CDC and New York City. All shows will be seated, masks or face shields will be worn both by performers and patrons, and mandatory social distancing will be observed throughout the venue. Due to capacity restrictions, most show dates feature (2) performances from each artist, with doors at 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM. As we are excited to get back to work providing the necessary entertainment and community that this city lives off of, we also will be hosting in the utmost caution, in order to provide a safe and welcome experience to our friends and family once again."

Sultan Room Under the Stars Schedule

4/21 NATIVE SUN

4/28 JACHARY

5/5 RON GALLO

5/12 TŌTH

5/19 TŌTH

5/26 MELANIE CHARLES

6/2 DADDY LONG LEGS

6/9 ADELINE

6/16 ARAYA

6/23 GARCIA PEOPLES

6/30 MIRAH