The Swell Season share 1st new song in 13 years ahead of ‘Once’ anniversary tour

Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their Oscar-winning film Once on tour this summer and ahead of that they've just shared their first new The Swell Season song in 13 years, the lush, harmonious "The Answer is Yes."

“Glen and I had been talking about releasing new music prior to our upcoming US tour," says Irglová. "I wanted to write a beautiful duet for us to sing together each night. Something that felt right for the time and place; deeply personal and yet widely universal. Something that summarized our journey through the past 20 years, paying tribute to all that once was and celebrating all that now is.”

Hansard adds, “We came together and as we’re working thru old songs the chances for new songs became almost inevitable. Creatively Marketa’s in a place that reminds me of Joni, where she speaks very honest and clearly. Which can be quite intimidating, but is a wonderful contrast to how I write. For me the ideas that bubble up to the surface when we’re together are the ones she’s meant to be part of."

You can watch the video for "The Answer is Yes" below.

The tour hits NYC at Radio City Music Hall on August 12 with Lisa O’Neill opening. All dates are listed below.

MARKÉTA IRGLOVÁ AND GLEN HANSARD - 'ONCE' 15TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES

Thu 7/13 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar St. – SOLD OUT #

Fri 7/14 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar St. - SOLD OUT @

Tue 8/8 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman %

Wed 8/9 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall, Woodruff Arts Center %

Fri 8/11 – Boston, MA – Boch Center, Wang Theatre %

Sat 8/12 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall %

Mon 8/14 – Durham, NC – DPAC +

Tue 8/15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem +

Thu 8/17 Grand Rapids, MI – Meijer Gardens – SOLD OUT ^

Fri 8/18 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – SOLD OUT ^

Sun 8/20 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion &

Mon 8/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre &

Wed 8/23 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery =

Thu 8/24 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall =

Sat 8/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic =

Sun 8/27 – Los Angeles, CA –Orpheum Theatre

# Leah Moran

@ Dylan Harcourt

% Lisa O’Neill

+ Corey Ward

^ MALINDA

& Lizzie Webber

= Eric Harper