The Swell Season’s Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova announce summer tour
The Swell Season's Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova celebrated the 15th anniversary of their 2007 film Once with their first tour together in over a decade last year, a short run that included an NYC show at Beacon Theatre. To continue the celebration, they've announced another round of shows this summer. The US dates run through August, beginning on 8/8 in Nashville and wrapping up on 8/27 in Los Angeles, and you can see all dates below.
The NYC show is at Radio City Music Hall on August 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, January 18 at 10 AM.
THE SWELL SEASON: 2023 TOUR
Aug 8 • Nashville, TN • Ryman
Aug 9 • Atlanta, GA • Symphony Hall
Aug 11 • Boston, MA • Wang Theatre
Aug 12 • New York, NY • Radio City Music Hall
Aug 14 • Durham, NC • DPAC
Aug 15 • Washington, DC • The Anthem
Aug 17 • Grand Rapids, MI • TBA
Aug 18 • Chicago, IL • Salt Shed
Aug 20 • Denver, CO • Levitt Pavilion
Aug 21 • Salt Lake City, UT • TBA
Aug 23 • Woodinville, WA • TBA
Aug 24 • Portland, OR • Schnitzer Concert Hall
Aug 26 • San Francisco, CA • The Masonic
Aug 27 • Los Angeles, CA • The Orpheum
See more pictures from Glen and Marketa's 2022 Beacon Theatre show below...