The Swell Season’s Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova announce summer tour

The Swell Season's Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova celebrated the 15th anniversary of their 2007 film Once with their first tour together in over a decade last year, a short run that included an NYC show at Beacon Theatre. To continue the celebration, they've announced another round of shows this summer. The US dates run through August, beginning on 8/8 in Nashville and wrapping up on 8/27 in Los Angeles, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is at Radio City Music Hall on August 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, January 18 at 10 AM.

THE SWELL SEASON: 2023 TOUR

Aug 8 • Nashville, TN • Ryman

Aug 9 • Atlanta, GA • Symphony Hall

Aug 11 • Boston, MA • Wang Theatre

Aug 12 • New York, NY • Radio City Music Hall

Aug 14 • Durham, NC • DPAC

Aug 15 • Washington, DC • The Anthem

Aug 17 • Grand Rapids, MI • TBA

Aug 18 • Chicago, IL • Salt Shed

Aug 20 • Denver, CO • Levitt Pavilion

Aug 21 • Salt Lake City, UT • TBA

Aug 23 • Woodinville, WA • TBA

Aug 24 • Portland, OR • Schnitzer Concert Hall

Aug 26 • San Francisco, CA • The Masonic

Aug 27 • Los Angeles, CA • The Orpheum

See more pictures from Glen and Marketa's 2022 Beacon Theatre show below...