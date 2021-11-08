The Swell Season’s Marketa Irglova & Glen Hansard announce ‘Once’ 15th anniversary tour

The Swell Season's Marketa Irglova and Glen Hansard will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their 2007 film Once, whose song "Falling Slowly" won the Best Original Song Oscar, with their first tour together in over a decade. "That these songs still resonate and have been carried forward through the years is a songwriter’s dream,” Irglova told Variety. “Realizing there is a new audience who have never seen us perform these songs live is even more of a blessing.”

The tour, which will include songs from Once, The Swell Season and their solo careers, is scheduled for March and currently includes dates in Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC and Washington, DC. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Beacon Theatre on 3/17. Tickets for that show, and all dates, go on sale Friday, November 12 at 12 PM local time.

Glen Hansard also collaborated on the soundtrack to Flag Day with Eddie Vedder and Cat Power. You can pick it up on vinyl in the BV shop.

In other Glen news, he played as part of Eddie’s new band The Earthlings (named after his solo album) at the 2021 Ohana Festival, and is working on new music for 2022..

MARKETA IRGLOVA & GLEN HANSARD - 2021 TOUR DATES

Fri 3/11 – Minneapolis, MN - State Theater

Sat 3/12 – Chicago, IL - Cadillac Palace Theatre

Mon 3/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Cultural Campus

Tue 3/15 – Boston, MA - Emerson Theatre

Thu 3/17 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Fri 3/18 - Washington DC - The Anthem