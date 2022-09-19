The Tallest Man on Earth announces cover album, takes on Hank Williams’ “Lost Highway”

The Tallest Man on Earth, aka Swedish musician Kristian Matsson, signed to ANTI- earlier this year, and now he's announced his first album for them. Too Late for Edelweiss, an album of covers, is due out this Friday, September 23 (pre-order). Back in July, when the album was first teased, he released his version of Håkan Hellström's "För sent för Edelweiss," and today he's shared a cover of Hank Williams' "Lost Highway." The song blends The Tallest Man on Earth's acoustic, almost country sensibility with electronic underpinnings. Listen below.

Kristian hosted a weekly livestream at the beginning of the pandemic where he played a ton of fantastic covers, so it comes as no surprise that Too Late for Edelweiss includes renditions of greats including Bon Iver, The National, The Beatles, Jackson Browne & Nico, Yo La Tengo, Lucinda Williams, and more. He's already released the covers of Lucinda Williams' "Metal Firecracker" and Yo La Tengo's "Tears Are In Your Eyes"--listen to both, and check out the full track list and album art, below.

With the album announcement comes a tour of Europe and the UK in spring 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 23. See all dates below.

The Tallest Man on Earth Too Late for Edelweiss loading...

Too Late For Edelweiss Tracklist

1. För sent för Edelweiss (Håkan Hellström)

2. Metal Firecracker (Lucinda Williams)

3. Little Birdie (Ralph Stanley)

4. Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye (The Casinos)

5. Blood Bank (Bon Iver)

6. Tears Are In Your Eyes (Yo La Tengo)

7. Fairest Of The Seasons (Jackson Browne & Nico)

8. Pink Rabbits (The National)

9. Lost Highway (Hank WIlliams)

10. In My Life (The Beatles)

The Tallest Man On Earth -- 2023 Tour Dates

Wed. Apr. 12 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

Thu. Apr. 13 - Arhus, DK @ Voxhall

Sun. Apr. 16 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Mon. Apr. 17 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Tue. Apr. 18 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral

Wed. Apr. 19 - Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre

Fri. Apr. 21 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

Sat. Apr. 22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

Mon. Apr. 24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. Apr. 25 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Wed. Apr. 26 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Thu. Apr. 27 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Sat. Apr. 29 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique

Sun. Apr. 30 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

Mon. May 1 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Tue. May 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich

Wed. May 3 - Malmo, SE @ Plan-B

Fri. May 5 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Sat. May 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

Tue. May 9 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik