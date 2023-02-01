The Tallest Man on Earth announces new album ‘Henry St.,’ shares “Every Little Heart”

The Tallest Man On Earth has announced a new album, Henry St., due April 14 via ANTI- (pre-order). It was produced by Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn. and it also features Ryan Gustafson (guitar, lap steel, ukulele), TJ Maiani (drums), CJ Camerieri of Bon Iver (trumpet, French horn), Phil Cook (piano, organ), Rob Moose of Bon Iver, yMusic (strings) and Adam Schatz (saxophone).

"Henry St. is the most playful, most me album yet, because it covers so many of the different noises in my head," says Kristian Matsson. "When you overthink things, you get further away from your original ideas. And God knows I overthink things when I’m by myself." And about the time away from music due to the pandemic, he adds, "Having been away from it taught me that making music and performing is what I’m doing for the rest of my life, and I’m so grateful for it. It has given me new confidence and playfulness. This is what I do. It’s unconditional."

The first single is "Every Little Heart," of which Kristian says, "But of course I still have little demons inside of me. I wrote some key changes in the song that came natural to me, but I worried they might sound unnatural to others. When TJ Maiani heard it, he straightaway went into this drumbeat that shocked me a little at first, but came completely natural to him. It fit the song perfectly." It comes with a video directed by Jeroen Dankers and shot on 16mm Kodak film that's part one of a trilogy. Jeroen says the video "portrays a conflict you can have with your inner child, which you sometimes still have inside you and you want to let go, but that isn’t always easy."

Tallest Man is also touring North America this spring, including NYC shows on April 3 at Bowery Ballroom and April 4 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Bless You

2. Looking for Love

3. Every Little Heart

4. Slowly Rivers Turn

5. Major League

6. Henry Street

7. In Your Garden Still

8. Goodbye (Goodbye Lonesome)

9. Italy

10. New Religion

11. Foothills

The Tallest Man on Earth -- 2023 Tour Dates

Wed. March 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge

Thu. March 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge

Sat. March 25 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

Sun. March 26 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s

Wed. March 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Thu. March 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sat. April 1 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

Mon. April 3 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Ballroom

Tue. April 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wed. April 12 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

Thu. April 13 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

Sun. April 16 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Mon. April 17 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Tue. April 18 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral

Wed. April 19 - Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre

Fri. April 21 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

Sat. April 22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

Mon. April 24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. April 25 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Wed. April 26 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Thu. April 27 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Sat. April 29 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique

Sun. April 30 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

Mon. May 1 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Tue. May 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich

Wed. May 3 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B

Fri. May 5 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Sat. May 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

Sun. May 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

Mon. May 8 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik

Tue. May 9 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik

* = with Elephant Revival