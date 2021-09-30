The Tallest Man on Earth cancels fall US tour over COVID visa issues

The Tallest Man on Earth has cancelled his fall US tour, which included dates with Madi Diaz in October and November. Because of COVID, he and his crew in Sweden haven't been able to get visas to enter and work in the country. He has more US dates lined up for 2022, and those are still on, including NYC (Webster Hall on March 10 and 11 with Daughter of Swords) and LA (The Troubadour on March 30-April 2 with Uwade). Read his statement in full, and see his upcoming dates, below.

It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce today that despite making every conceivable effort my Swedish crew and I have been denied visas to enter the United States and have to cancel my fall tour. COVID-19 has made nearly every aspect of the touring artist’s life more difficult and that is on clearest display in the current US visa application process. For over a year now the US has not been granting work visas for Swedish citizens due to concerns around COVID-19. We know some musicians have been able to acquire exemptions to this ruling, but despite all efforts to obtain such an exemption and the fact that we are all vaccinated and continue to test negative for COVID, we have been denied multiple times.

My team and I will continue to forge ahead in hopes that as the world starts to right itself we can acquire the proper approvals to return to the US in early 2022, but for now we have the unfortunate job of canceling the shows we have upcoming in October of this year. All shows in 2022 will remain unaffected by this. Refunds for all headline shows will be disbursed in the coming days.

I so look forward to seeing you all in the spring of next year, until then please take care of yourselves and those around you.

I love you, and I miss you.