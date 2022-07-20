The Tallest Man On Earth shares Håkan Hellström cover, signs to ANTI- for new album

Swedish folk crooner The Tallest Man On Earth (aka Kristian Matsson) has signed to ANTI- and confirmed that a new album is on the way, and while most details on that are still TBA, he did just release a cover of fellow Swede Håkan Hellström's "För sent för Edelweiss." The cover is heartfelt and gentle, with acoustic guitar and floaty synth in the instrumental. It's Kristian's first release since 2019's I Love You. It's A Fever Dream.

On his inspiration for covering the track, he says, “‘För sent för Edelweiss’ has been my intro song since 2010. My walk-on music. It’s become this very special song in my life; when I heard that song come on for my first show back since the beginning of the pandemic, when we played Dalhalla in Sweden, I was in tears... Somehow the misery of breakup songs can be uplifting – a way to find connection. I have a lot of sad love songs like that of my own. Why do I feel like this song is a buddy? I don’t know." Listen: