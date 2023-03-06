The Tallest Man on Earth shares “Henry St.,” announces fall North American tour
The Tallest Man on Earth has shared the title track of his upcoming album Henry St.. It's a piano ballad, and here's some background on the song and video, via press release:
["Henry St."] carries the album’s overarching theme of “how to be a person in this world.” Matsson comments, “As individuals, we’re told that we should strive for success. But when we have it, it doesn’t solve anything. The song is about stepping away and thinking: why am I actually doing this?” While writing the song back in Sweden, he knew it would be the centerpiece of the album. “It’s the low point and the turnaround: the other songs are a reminder that I will always be a stubborn optimist, even at the darkest of times.” He was about to record the track as a solo piece, until Phil Cook came in on his first day in the studio. “I had Phil basically hanging over my shoulders at the piano while we were playing, and then he recorded it. He improvised that beautiful outro. When he did, our jaws dropped––I was in tears.”
The accompanying music video was filmed in Amsterdam and is the second part of a trilogy of videos directed by Jeroen Dankers for the album. Dankers says the video is “inspired by adolescence. Doing stupid things, stuck in a place, being your smallest self and in the end getting to know yourself while coming out of it.”
Check it out below. Henry St. arrives 4/14 via ANTI-.
Tallest Man has also announced a lengthy fall North American tour, with tickets going on sale Wednesday (3/8) at 9 AM local time. That's in addition to the few intimate U.S. shows he's playing this spring.
The fall dates include a return to NYC on September 8 at Brooklyn Steel, following his sold-out shows at Bowery Ballroom (4/3) and Music Hall of Williamsburg (4/4) in April. All dates are listed below.
The Tallest Man on Earth -- 2023 Tour Dates
Wed. Mar. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge - SOLD OUT
Thu. Mar. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge - SOLD OUT
Sat. Mar. 25 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
Sun. Mar. 26 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s
Wed. Mar. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Thu. Mar. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Sat. Apr. 1 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's
Mon. Apr. 3 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom- SOLD OUT
Tue. Apr. 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg- SOLD OUT
Wed. Apr. 12 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
Thu. Apr. 13 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall - SOLD OUT
Sun. Apr. 16 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU
Mon. Apr. 17 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Tue. Apr. 18 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral
Wed. Apr. 19 - Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre
Fri. Apr. 21 - London, UK @ O2 Forum
Sat. Apr. 22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity - SOLD OUT
Mon. Apr. 24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Tue. Apr. 25 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Wed. Apr. 26 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Thu. Apr. 27 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
Sat. Apr. 29 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique
Sun. Apr. 30 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
Mon. May 1 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol
Tue. May 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich
Wed. May 3 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B - SOLD OUT
Fri. May 5 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Sat. May 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus - SOLD OUT
Sun. May 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
Mon. May 8 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik - SOLD OUT
Tue. May 9 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik - SOLD OUT
Tue. Sep. 5 - Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre
Thu. Sep. 7 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Fri. Sep. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. Sep. 9 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Sun. Sep. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Wed. Sep. 13 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Fri. Sep. 15 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
Sat. Sep. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
Sun. Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Tue. Sep. 19 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Thu. Sep. 21 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
Sat. Sep. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Sun. Sep. 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Tue. Sep. 26 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Fri. Sep. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Sat. Sep. 30 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Sun. Oct. 1 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
Wed. Oct. 4 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Thu. Oct. 5 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Sat. Oct. 7 - Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Wed. Oct. 11 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Oct. 12 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
Fri. Oct. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Sat. Oct. 14 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
* = with Elephant Revival