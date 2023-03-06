The Tallest Man on Earth shares “Henry St.,” announces fall North American tour

The Tallest Man on Earth has shared the title track of his upcoming album Henry St.. It's a piano ballad, and here's some background on the song and video, via press release:

["Henry St."] carries the album’s overarching theme of “how to be a person in this world.” Matsson comments, “As individuals, we’re told that we should strive for success. But when we have it, it doesn’t solve anything. The song is about stepping away and thinking: why am I actually doing this?” While writing the song back in Sweden, he knew it would be the centerpiece of the album. “It’s the low point and the turnaround: the other songs are a reminder that I will always be a stubborn optimist, even at the darkest of times.” He was about to record the track as a solo piece, until Phil Cook came in on his first day in the studio. “I had Phil basically hanging over my shoulders at the piano while we were playing, and then he recorded it. He improvised that beautiful outro. When he did, our jaws dropped––I was in tears.” The accompanying music video was filmed in Amsterdam and is the second part of a trilogy of videos directed by Jeroen Dankers for the album. Dankers says the video is “inspired by adolescence. Doing stupid things, stuck in a place, being your smallest self and in the end getting to know yourself while coming out of it.”

Check it out below. Henry St. arrives 4/14 via ANTI-.

Tallest Man has also announced a lengthy fall North American tour, with tickets going on sale Wednesday (3/8) at 9 AM local time. That's in addition to the few intimate U.S. shows he's playing this spring.

The fall dates include a return to NYC on September 8 at Brooklyn Steel, following his sold-out shows at Bowery Ballroom (4/3) and Music Hall of Williamsburg (4/4) in April. All dates are listed below.

The Tallest Man on Earth -- 2023 Tour Dates

Wed. Mar. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge - SOLD OUT

Thu. Mar. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge - SOLD OUT

Sat. Mar. 25 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

Sun. Mar. 26 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s

Wed. Mar. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Thu. Mar. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sat. Apr. 1 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

Mon. Apr. 3 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom- SOLD OUT

Tue. Apr. 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg- SOLD OUT

Wed. Apr. 12 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

Thu. Apr. 13 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall - SOLD OUT

Sun. Apr. 16 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Mon. Apr. 17 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Tue. Apr. 18 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral

Wed. Apr. 19 - Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre

Fri. Apr. 21 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

Sat. Apr. 22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity - SOLD OUT

Mon. Apr. 24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. Apr. 25 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Wed. Apr. 26 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Thu. Apr. 27 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Sat. Apr. 29 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique

Sun. Apr. 30 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

Mon. May 1 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Tue. May 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich

Wed. May 3 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B - SOLD OUT

Fri. May 5 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Sat. May 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus - SOLD OUT

Sun. May 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

Mon. May 8 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 9 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik - SOLD OUT

Tue. Sep. 5 - Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre

Thu. Sep. 7 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Fri. Sep. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Sep. 9 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Sun. Sep. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Wed. Sep. 13 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Fri. Sep. 15 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Sat. Sep. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

Sun. Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Tue. Sep. 19 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Thu. Sep. 21 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

Sat. Sep. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Sun. Sep. 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Tue. Sep. 26 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Fri. Sep. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Sat. Sep. 30 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sun. Oct. 1 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Wed. Oct. 4 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Thu. Oct. 5 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Sat. Oct. 7 - Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Wed. Oct. 11 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Oct. 12 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

Fri. Oct. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Sat. Oct. 14 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

* = with Elephant Revival