The Tubs (ex Joanna Gruesome) prep debut album, share “Sniveller” ft Alanna McArdle

The Tubs, the London-based band formed by former Joanna Gruesome members Owen 'O' Williams and George 'GN' Nicholls, have announced their debut album, Dead Meat, which will be out January 13 via Trouble in Mind. The album continues their exploration of indie rock and traditional British folk first heard on 2021's excellent Names EP.

The first single is "Sniveller," which features backing vocals by Alanna McArdle, who was singer in Joanna Gruesome and co-leads Ex-Vöid with Owen. It's a lovely mix of post-punk angst and strummy melodicism. Listen below.

the tubs dead meat loading...

Dead Meat:

1. Illusion Pt. II

2. Two Person Love

3. I Don't Know How It Works

4. Dead Meat

5. Sniveller

6. Duped

7. That's Fine

8. Round The Bend

9. Wretched Lie