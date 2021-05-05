The Tubs (ex Joanna Gruesome) ready ‘Names’ EP, share “Two Person Love”

The Tubs were formed in 2019 by former Joanna Gruesome members Owen Williams (who was also in Ex-Vöid) and George Nicholls, and also includes Max Warren (bass), Steve Stonholdt (guitar) and Matthew Green (drums). Not straying too far from what JG did, The Tubs make instantly hummable jangly guitar pop with just a little dark edge. Having released their debut 7" last year, the group are set to release the Names EP on July 30 via Trouble in Mind, which includes three originals and a cover of Felt's "Crystal Ball."

The first single is the very catchy "Two Person Love," which the band say is about "'erotomania'- the mental health condition characterized by an individual harboring the delusional belief that someone, usually of a 'higher social status', is in love with them. The speaker in the song is a third party trying to impart some pacifying advice." Listen to that below.

Tracklist:

Illusion

The Name Song

Two Person Love

Crystal Ball (Felt Cover)