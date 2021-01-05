The Vaughns prep EP for Equal Vision (watch the video for “Raina”)

NJ indie rock duo The Vaughns (Anna Lies and Ryan Kenter) recently signed to Equal Vision and they're now gearing up to release their new EP rom-coms & take-out on January 29 via the label. They made their label debut with the new song "All Weekend," and we're now premiering their second single for EVR, "Raina."

The song was produced, engineered, and mixed by Hop Along guitarist Joe Reinhart, and if you like that band or others that Joe produced (like Modern Baseball, Thin Lips, etc), you're probably gonna like this too. It's a dreamy indie pop song that gets pretty sweeping and dramatic without veering into bombast, and it's lyrically a sweet, honest love song from Anna to her partner Raina. "This is a love song and our most vulnerable release yet," Anna says. "What more can I say?"

Listen and watch the videos for both new songs (directed by Steve Marcario, filmed by Drew Mullins) and check out the EP artwork below...