The Velvet Teen touring with Covet this fall

The Velvet Teen will be on tour later this fall with Covet, as well as Tsosis and No Stranger on select dates. Dates for the four-band trek begin November 16 in Las Vegas and wrap up December 4 in Carrboro, NC. All dates are listed below.

The tour hits Asbury Park, NJ on November 30 at House of Independents and NYC on December 1 at Brooklyn Made. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 AM local time.

Covet also have more dates on either side of their tour with The Velvet Teen, including shows with Amulets and Their/They're/There. All Covet dates are in the tour poster below.

The Velvet Teen reissued their classic 2002 album, Out of the Fierce Parade, earlier this year, giving it its first-ever vinyl pressing. Listen to that below.

THE VELVET TEEN - 2022 TOUR DATES

All dates supporting Covet

NOV 16 The Usual Place Las Vegas, NV *

NOV 18 Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO *

NOV 19 Fox Theatre Boulder, CO *

NOV 21 Slowdown Omaha, NE ^

NOV 22 Colectivo Coffee on Prospect Milwaukee, WI ^

NOV 23 The WC Social Club West Chicago, IL ^

NOV 25 Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, MI ^

NOV 26 Grog Shop Cleveland, OH ^

NOV 28 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT ^

NOV 30 House Of Independents Asbury Park, NJ ^

DEC 01 Brooklyn Made Kings County, NY ^

DEC 02 Ottobar Baltimore, MD ^

DEC 03 Canal Club Richmond, VA ^

DEC 04 Cat's Cradle Chapel Hill, NC ^

* w/ tsosis

^ w/ No Stranger