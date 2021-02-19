The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft covered John Lennon’s “Bring on the Lucie (Freda Peeple)”

Former The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft has released a cover of John Lennon's "Bring on the Lucie (Freda Peeple)" which was originally on 1973's Mind Games. Ashcroft recorded it at Abbey Road Studios as well as California's Redtone Studios in East Palo Alto, and worked with frequent collaborator Chris Potter who has worked with Ashcroft since The Verve’s Urban Hymns. It sticks pretty close to the original but Richard brings his own flair to the overtly political song, not to mention his distinctive voice.

Watch the video for "Bring on the Lucie (Freda Peeple)" and listen to Lennon's original, below.

