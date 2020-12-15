The Voidz premiered “Alien Crime Lord” on Julian Casablancas’ GTA Radio station (listen)

Today, The Voidz premiered new single "Alien Crime Lord" via the Grand Theft Auto Online radio station, K.U.L.T. 99.1FM Vespucci Beach (aka "Low Power Beach Radio") which is hosted and curated by Voidz (and Strokes) frontman Julian Casablancas.

Julian's radio station, which exists as part of the game's newest update The Cayo Perico Heist, is part of a collection of three new GTA radio stations and features tracks from the likes of Joy Division, Danzig, and The Velvet Underground, with guest spots from Mac Demarco and David Cross slated for the station's future.

"We wanted to make a song that sounded like Jean Claude Van Damme standing up on a speeding motorcycle while firing perfect bullets through the windshield of an oncoming nemesis, then finishing the job with a controlled flip over the top of the vehicle that ends in a maelstrom of denim and flames," say The Voids. Chiming in with screeching guitar and a booming laugh, the track certainly portrays a level of synth-ridden badassery that's entirely fitting for the GTA universe. You can listen below.

The other two stations available on The Cayo Perico Heist are Music Locker Radio and Palms Trax. In addition to The Voidz, Burna Boy, MF DOOM, BadBadNotGood, Tierra Whack, Moodymann, and Flying Lotus featuring Mac Miller will be among the artists premiering new songs on GTA Radio.

In addition to the premiere today, The Voidz will perform "Alien Crime Lord" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 17.

The Strokes released The New Abnormal, their first album in seven years, back in April.