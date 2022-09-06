The WAEVE (Graham Coxon & Rose Elinor Dougall) announce debut LP, share “Can I Call You”

The WAEVE, aka the duo of Blur guitarist Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall, have announced their self-titled debut album, which will be out February 3 via Transgressive. Coxon and Dougall co-produced it with James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Florence & The Machine) and many tracks feature Graham on saxophone, which is the first instrument he learned to play.

Opening song "Can I Call You" has saxophone all over it, and plays off the unique qualities of the duo. It starts gently, with just a touch of Vangelis' Chariots of Fire theme, before picking up steam and turning more into a motorik postpunk jam, with both Coxon and Dougall singing. You can watch the video, directed by David J East, below.

the-waeve-album loading...

The WAEVE:

1 Can I Call You

2 Kill Me Again

3 Over And Over

4 Sleepwalking

5 Drowning

6 Someone Up There

7 All Along

8 Undine

9 Alone And Free

10 You’re All I Want To Know