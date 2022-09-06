The WAEVE (Graham Coxon & Rose Elinor Dougall) announce debut LP, share “Can I Call You”
The WAEVE, aka the duo of Blur guitarist Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall, have announced their self-titled debut album, which will be out February 3 via Transgressive. Coxon and Dougall co-produced it with James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Florence & The Machine) and many tracks feature Graham on saxophone, which is the first instrument he learned to play.
Opening song "Can I Call You" has saxophone all over it, and plays off the unique qualities of the duo. It starts gently, with just a touch of Vangelis' Chariots of Fire theme, before picking up steam and turning more into a motorik postpunk jam, with both Coxon and Dougall singing. You can watch the video, directed by David J East, below.
The WAEVE:
1 Can I Call You
2 Kill Me Again
3 Over And Over
4 Sleepwalking
5 Drowning
6 Someone Up There
7 All Along
8 Undine
9 Alone And Free
10 You’re All I Want To Know